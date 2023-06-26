Nashville Predators celebrate 25 years with week of events

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — It's a party on Broadway to celebrate 25 years of the Nashville Predators!

Starting today, Broadway and the Bridgestone Arena Plaza will host a week full of exciting events coinciding with the 2023 NHL Awards and the 2023 Upper Deck NHL Draft, both of which will be hosted at Bridgestone Arena. The events are in partnership with Nashville Convention and Visitors Corp. Here is a list of the events and when they will happen:

Monday, June 26th the free, three-day celebration kicks off with a block party at 3 p.m. that will repeat Tuesday and Wednesday. Alumni autographs will follow from 4-6 p.m. The 2023 NHL Awards red carpet walk will start at 5:15 p.m. a stage is set up on Broadway to feature live music each night. Tonight, Brothers Osborne is performing at 5:45 p.m. The NHL Awards will start at 6:30 p.m.

On Tuesday, events will start with the 2023 EA Sports NHL World Championship at 12 p.m. The block party presented by Tractor Supply at 3 p.m. More alumni autographs will happen from 4-6 p.m. A live concert will take place at 7 p.m. You'll see performances by Maddie, Tae, and Kip Moore.

Wednesday, things start with the block party at 3 p.m. Alumni autographs will be shortly after from 4-6 p.m. At 4:30 the 2023 Upper Deck NHL Draft red carpet walk will take place. The first round of the 2023 Upper Deck NHL Draft starts at 6 p.m. The headliner for the live performance on Broadway is Jo Dee Messina!

The NHL Draft for round 2-7 will happen Thursday at 10 a.m. For more information and to purchase tickets for the 2023 NHL Awards and 2023 Upper Deck NHL Draft, visit NashvillePredators.com/BlockParty [nhl.com].