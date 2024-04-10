Nashville Predators heading to playoffs after Tuesday overtime thriller

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — The Nashville Predators punched their ticket for a spot in the 2024 Stanley Cup Playoffs after missing out last year. Tuesday was a bittersweet night for fans because the team didn't win the overtime thriller, but the team got just enough points to clinch that postseason spot.

The Predators have now made the playoffs nine times in the past 10 seasons, and 16 times in the past 20 years.

Fans were on the edge of their seats in Tuesday's game where the Winnipeg Jets won 4 to 3. While the Predators lost in that close game, they obtained at least one point to put them at 95 points, which puts them in playoff contention.

The Predators last made the playoffs in 2022, when they lost in four games to the eventual Stanley Cup winners, the Colorado Avalanche.

Now the focus is on who they might face in the playoffs. They're most likely to face one of three teams in the first round: the Vancouver Canucks, the Dallas Stars, or the Edmonton Oilers. The Stanley Cup Playoffs first round schedule is likely to be released next week with games set to begin on April 20.

The Predators have three games left in the regular season, but only one at home. That'll be Saturday night against the Blue Jackets.