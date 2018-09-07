Nashville Predators Foundation Hosting 'Weekend Of Giving'

NASHVILLE, Tenn. - The Nashville Predators Foundation is hosting its first-ever Weekend of Giving from Friday to Monday.

The four-day event is raising money for 365 Pediatric Cancer Fund presented by Twice Daily at Monroe Carell Jr. Children’s Hospital at Vanderbilt, Make-a-Wish Middle Tennessee, Nashville Predators Foundation and Peterson Foundation for Parkinson’s.

Here's a look at the events:

Second Annual Nashville Predators Fishing Tournament: Friday, Sept. 7 – Saturday, Sept. 8 on Old Hickory Lake

Join pro fishermen Ott Defoe, Mike McClelland, Timmy Horton and Edwin Evers for the Second Annual Nashville Predators Fishing Tournament sponsored by Bass Pro Shops and Guy Harvey benefiting the 365 Pediatric Cancer Fund presented by Twice Daily. The tournament will take place on Old Hickory Lake in Nashville, with the weigh-in at Bass Pro Shops at Opry Mills.

Second Annual Mattias Ekholm Hockey Clinic: Saturday, Sept. 8 – 4:30 – 7:45 p.m.

The second annual Mattias Ekholm Hockey Clinic benefiting Make-a-Wish Middle Tennessee will take place on Saturday, Sept. 8 at Ford Ice Center. The clinic is open to children 7-14 and will cap at 100 participants. Register here.



Eighth Annual First Tennessee Petey’s Preds Party: Sunday, Sept. 9 – 6 – 9:30 p.m. at Bridgestone Arena

Petey’s Preds Party benefiting Peterson Foundation for Parkinson’s and the Preds Foundation, accompanies the Brent Peterson Golf Classic and is an evening at Bridgestone Arena that features entertainment provided by stand-up comedian Joe List, extensive silent auction and delicious dinner and dessert. For more information, click here.



Eighth Annual First Tennessee Brent Peterson Golf Classic: Monday, Sept. 10 – 9 a.m. at Vanderbilt Legends Club

The eighth annual golf tournament takes place at Vanderbilt Legends Club North Course featuring Preds players, coaches, executives and local celebrities paired up with each foursome. Both morning and afternoon flights are available, and there are several competitions within the tournament, such as the longest drive and closest-to-the-pin contests. For more information, click here.

If you’d like to make a donation, click here.