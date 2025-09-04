Nashville Predators Foundation kicks off Weekend of Giving with three community events

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — The Nashville Predators Foundation is launching its annual Weekend of Giving, a three-day series of community-focused events designed to engage with fans and supporters across Middle Tennessee.

The weekend begins with the Ninth Annual Filip Forsberg Hockey Clinic presented by Delta Dental of Tennessee at the Ford Ice Center in Bellevue. The clinic provides young hockey players with instruction and skills development opportunities.

The Nashville Predators Foundation will host the 15th Annual Petey's Preds Party presented by Regions Bank at Bridgestone Arena from 5-8:30 p.m. The event offers fans interactive experiences and activities throughout the arena. More information and tickets for Petey's Preds Party are available at here.

The weekend concludes with the 15th Annual Brent Peterson Golf Classic at GreyStone Golf Club in Dickson, Tennessee. The tournament brings together supporters for a day of golf while raising funds for the foundation's charitable initiatives. You can find more information and tickets here.

The Weekend of Giving represents the Nashville Predators Foundation's ongoing commitment to creating meaningful connections with the Middle Tennessee community through sports and charitable activities.

