Nashville Predators heading to Europe as part of the 2025 NHL Global Series Sweden!

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — The Nashville Predators will be heading to Europe this year as part of the 2025 NHL Global Series Sweden!

The Preds will be returning to Europe for the first time since 2022 and play two regular-season games against the Pittsburgh Penguins at Avicii Arena in Stockholm, Sweden, on Nov. 14 and Nov. 16.

“Every time we are selected to participate in one of the NHL’s marquee events, it’s a testament to SMASHVILLE’s passion for our team and our sport both at home and abroad,” Predators CEO Sean Henry said. “This event will be particularly special for Filip Forsberg, who adores his home country, and the other Sweden natives on our team and in our organization. We had such an incredible time with our fans at the 2022 Global Series in Bern and Prague, and we can’t wait for them to bring even more energy and enthusiasm in November.”

The NHL and Live Nation will offer ticket presales on Tuesday, March 25 at 4 a.m. CT; tickets will go on sale to the general public on Wednesday, March 26 at 4 a.m. CT at LiveNation.se .

