Nashville Predators host blood drives this week

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — The Predators are teaming up with the American Red Cross to host blood drives across Nashville all week.

This comes as a nationwide blood shortage continues.

Anyone who donates at one of the upcoming drives will receive a Predators foam hockey puck while supplies last. They'll also be entered into a drawing to win an official puck signed by a current Nashville Predators player.

Monday, February 21st:

Clarksville American Red Cross - 10:30AM-4:30PM

The Inn At Opryland - 10:00AM-3:00PM

Faith Luthern Lebanon - 12:00PM-6:00PM

Spring Hill Community Church - 12:00PM-6:00PM

Rock of Ages Lutheran Church, Madison - 12:00PM-5:00PM

Tuesday, February 22nd:

First Lutheran United Methodist Church, Lawrenceburg - 12:30PM-5:30PM

City of Brentwood - 10:00AM-4:00PM

Celebration Lutheran Church, Mt. Juliet - 10:00AM-4:00PM

Gallatin Civic Center - 11:00AM-4:00PM

Vanderbilt University Medical Center - 12:00PM-6:00PM

Pleasant View Community Church - 1:00PM-7:00PM

Goodlettsville Church - 12:00PM-5:00PM

Ford Ice Bellevue - 1:00PM-6:00PM

Wednesday, February 23rd:

Portland Church of Christ - 1:00PM-6:00PM

Clarksville American Red Cross - 10:30AM-4:30PM

Bowling Green American Red Cross - 10:30AM-4:30PM

Cool Springs Galleria - 12:30PM-5:30PM

City of Brentwood - 10:00AM-4:00PM

Courtyard by Marriott, Mt. Juliet - 11:00AM-5:00PM

Sumner Regional Medical Center - 10:00AM-3:00PM

Thursday, February 24th:

World Outreach Church - 1:00PM-6:00PM

First United Methodist Church, Smyrna - 10:00AM-4:00PM

Natchez Trace American Red Cross - 10:00AM-3:00PM

American Legion Post 19, Columbia - 11:30AM-5:30PM

Southeast Tennessee American Red Cross, Chattanooga - 10:00AM-3:00PM

Ridgetop First Baptist Church - 10:00AM-4:00PM

YMCA Dickson - 1:00PM-7:00PM

Sumner Regional Medical Center - 10:00AM-3:00PM

Friday, February 25th:

City of Brentwood - 10:00AM-4:00PM

Crossville Community Church - 10:00AM-3:00PM

Vanderbilt University Medical Center - 10:00AM-3:00PM

Hendersonville Community Church - 9:00AM-3:00PM

Winchester Community Church - 1:00PM-7:00PM

Ford Ice, Antioch - 1:00PM-7:00PM

Check for more information by going to the Red Cross website.