Nashville Predators host blood drives this week

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — The Predators are teaming up with the American Red Cross to host blood drives across Nashville all week.
This comes as a nationwide blood shortage continues.
Anyone who donates at one of the upcoming drives will receive a Predators foam hockey puck while supplies last. They'll also be entered into a drawing to win an official puck signed by a current Nashville Predators player.
Monday, February 21st:
Clarksville American Red Cross - 10:30AM-4:30PM
The Inn At Opryland - 10:00AM-3:00PM
Faith Luthern Lebanon - 12:00PM-6:00PM
Spring Hill Community Church - 12:00PM-6:00PM
Rock of Ages Lutheran Church, Madison - 12:00PM-5:00PM
Tuesday, February 22nd:
First Lutheran United Methodist Church, Lawrenceburg - 12:30PM-5:30PM
City of Brentwood - 10:00AM-4:00PM
Celebration Lutheran Church, Mt. Juliet - 10:00AM-4:00PM
Gallatin Civic Center - 11:00AM-4:00PM
Vanderbilt University Medical Center - 12:00PM-6:00PM
Pleasant View Community Church - 1:00PM-7:00PM
Goodlettsville Church - 12:00PM-5:00PM
Ford Ice Bellevue - 1:00PM-6:00PM
Wednesday, February 23rd:
Portland Church of Christ - 1:00PM-6:00PM
Clarksville American Red Cross - 10:30AM-4:30PM
Bowling Green American Red Cross - 10:30AM-4:30PM
Cool Springs Galleria - 12:30PM-5:30PM
City of Brentwood - 10:00AM-4:00PM
Courtyard by Marriott, Mt. Juliet - 11:00AM-5:00PM
Sumner Regional Medical Center - 10:00AM-3:00PM
Thursday, February 24th:
World Outreach Church - 1:00PM-6:00PM
First United Methodist Church, Smyrna - 10:00AM-4:00PM
Natchez Trace American Red Cross - 10:00AM-3:00PM
American Legion Post 19, Columbia - 11:30AM-5:30PM
Southeast Tennessee American Red Cross, Chattanooga - 10:00AM-3:00PM
Ridgetop First Baptist Church - 10:00AM-4:00PM
YMCA Dickson - 1:00PM-7:00PM
Sumner Regional Medical Center - 10:00AM-3:00PM
Friday, February 25th:
City of Brentwood - 10:00AM-4:00PM
Crossville Community Church - 10:00AM-3:00PM
Vanderbilt University Medical Center - 10:00AM-3:00PM
Hendersonville Community Church - 9:00AM-3:00PM
Winchester Community Church - 1:00PM-7:00PM
Ford Ice, Antioch - 1:00PM-7:00PM
Check for more information by going to the Red Cross website.