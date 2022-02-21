Watch
News

Actions

Nashville Predators host blood drives this week

items.[0].image.alt
FILE photo, WTVF
AM AARON PREDS BLOOD DRIVE VO_frame_1163.jpeg
Posted at 3:35 AM, Feb 21, 2022
and last updated 2022-02-21 04:35:20-05

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — The Predators are teaming up with the American Red Cross to host blood drives across Nashville all week.

This comes as a nationwide blood shortage continues.

Anyone who donates at one of the upcoming drives will receive a Predators foam hockey puck while supplies last. They'll also be entered into a drawing to win an official puck signed by a current Nashville Predators player.

Monday, February 21st:
Clarksville American Red Cross - 10:30AM-4:30PM
The Inn At Opryland - 10:00AM-3:00PM
Faith Luthern Lebanon - 12:00PM-6:00PM
Spring Hill Community Church - 12:00PM-6:00PM
Rock of Ages Lutheran Church, Madison - 12:00PM-5:00PM

Tuesday, February 22nd:
First Lutheran United Methodist Church, Lawrenceburg - 12:30PM-5:30PM
City of Brentwood - 10:00AM-4:00PM
Celebration Lutheran Church, Mt. Juliet - 10:00AM-4:00PM
Gallatin Civic Center - 11:00AM-4:00PM
Vanderbilt University Medical Center - 12:00PM-6:00PM
Pleasant View Community Church - 1:00PM-7:00PM
Goodlettsville Church - 12:00PM-5:00PM
Ford Ice Bellevue - 1:00PM-6:00PM

Wednesday, February 23rd:
Portland Church of Christ - 1:00PM-6:00PM
Clarksville American Red Cross - 10:30AM-4:30PM
Bowling Green American Red Cross - 10:30AM-4:30PM
Cool Springs Galleria - 12:30PM-5:30PM
City of Brentwood - 10:00AM-4:00PM
Courtyard by Marriott, Mt. Juliet - 11:00AM-5:00PM
Sumner Regional Medical Center - 10:00AM-3:00PM

Thursday, February 24th:
World Outreach Church - 1:00PM-6:00PM
First United Methodist Church, Smyrna - 10:00AM-4:00PM
Natchez Trace American Red Cross - 10:00AM-3:00PM
American Legion Post 19, Columbia - 11:30AM-5:30PM
Southeast Tennessee American Red Cross, Chattanooga - 10:00AM-3:00PM
Ridgetop First Baptist Church - 10:00AM-4:00PM
YMCA Dickson - 1:00PM-7:00PM
Sumner Regional Medical Center - 10:00AM-3:00PM

Friday, February 25th:
City of Brentwood - 10:00AM-4:00PM
Crossville Community Church - 10:00AM-3:00PM
Vanderbilt University Medical Center - 10:00AM-3:00PM
Hendersonville Community Church - 9:00AM-3:00PM
Winchester Community Church - 1:00PM-7:00PM
Ford Ice, Antioch - 1:00PM-7:00PM

Check for more information by going to the Red Cross website.

Copyright 2022 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
Snow Watch 480x360

Get the forecast now