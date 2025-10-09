Nashville Predators kick off season with annual Gold Walk ahead of home opener

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — The Nashville Predators are gearing up for the 2025–26 NHL season, and fans are getting the chance to celebrate before the puck even drops.

The team will host its annual Gold Walk presented by Nissan on Thursday from 4 to 5 p.m. on the Bridgestone Arena plaza. The free fan event takes place ahead of the Predators’ home opener against the Columbus Blue Jackets, which starts at 7 p.m. inside Bridgestone Arena.

During the Gold Walk, fans can line the plaza to cheer on the players as they arrive for the game, a tradition that’s become a signature Nashville-style kickoff to hockey season. The event will also feature music, giveaways and appearances from Gnash and the Energy Team.

The Predators enter the new season looking to build on last year’s playoff run under Head Coach Andrew Brunette, with a roster led by Roman Josi, Juuse Saros, and Filip Forsberg.

The Gold Walk is free and open to the public, and fans are encouraged to wear gold and arrive early to take part in the pregame festivities.