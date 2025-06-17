Nashville Predators, Nashville Black Market gearing up for Juneteenth celebration

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — The Nashville Predators and The Nashville Black Market are gearing up for a Juneteenth celebration this week at Ft. Negley Park from 5 to 9:30 p.m.

You can expect a vibrant Vendor Village hosted by NBM alongside the Predators' 'Preds & Pixels' activation and a cooling tent co-branded with the National Museum of African American Music.

“Working with the Predators has been absolutely phenomenal,” The Nashville Black Market’s Chief Operating Officer Darius McDonald said. "We believe that what makes this partnership so special is that it’s not performative at all — it’s rooted in authentic, ongoing support and shared values. From integrity and intentionality with which we make decisions, to the hearts of generosity we carry, to the ultimate desire to build bridges of equity and opportunity for others, NBM and the Preds just ‘get’ each other.”

