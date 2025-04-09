Nashville Predators react to the death of former Assistant General Manager Ray Shero.

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — The Nashville Predators have announced the death of former Assistant General Manager Ray Shero.

Shero worked under David Poile for the franchise's first eight season, until his departure in 2006.

The former executive then joined the Pittsburgh Penguins as their general manager until 2014. He ended his executive career with the New Jersey Devils, working as the general manager from 2015 to 2020.

Our statement on the passing of Ray Shero: pic.twitter.com/Fc7AbAhk6N — Nashville Predators (@PredsNHL) April 9, 2025

He was 62-years-old.

