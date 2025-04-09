Watch Now
Nashville Predators react to the death of former Assistant General Manager Ray Shero.

CHAD HIPOLITO/AP
New Jersey Devils general manager Ray Shero speaks to media during the second day of the NHL hockey draft in Vancouver, British Columbia, Saturday, June 22, 2019. (Chad Hipolito/The Canadian Press via AP)
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — The Nashville Predators have announced the death of former Assistant General Manager Ray Shero.

Shero worked under David Poile for the franchise's first eight season, until his departure in 2006.

The former executive then joined the Pittsburgh Penguins as their general manager until 2014. He ended his executive career with the New Jersey Devils, working as the general manager from 2015 to 2020.

He was 62-years-old.

