Nashville Predators react to the death of former Assistant General Manager Ray Shero.

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — The Nashville Predators have announced the death of former Assistant General Manager Ray Shero.
Shero worked under David Poile for the franchise's first eight season, until his departure in 2006.
The former executive then joined the Pittsburgh Penguins as their general manager until 2014. He ended his executive career with the New Jersey Devils, working as the general manager from 2015 to 2020.
Our statement on the passing of Ray Shero: pic.twitter.com/Fc7AbAhk6N— Nashville Predators (@PredsNHL) April 9, 2025
He was 62-years-old.
Do you have more information about this story? You can email me at kelly.broderick@newschannel5.com.
Rebecca: https://ewscripps.brightspotcdn.com/a2/d9/fb69982545c59e9836fbe80fe431/rebecca-recommends.png
Carrie: https://ewscripps.brightspotcdn.com/2e/72/be0f23854c54a228c9d6138c9847/carrie-recommends-header.png
Ben: https://ewscripps.brightspotcdn.com/df/c4/19fa7c504480938f39a431e3b276/ben-recommends-header.png
Rhori: https://ewscripps.brightspotcdn.com/5b/25/a224d13d47739165c92b94e643db/rhori-recommends-header.png
Lelan: https://ewscripps.brightspotcdn.com/af/54/833bf879454097a398bd44f723de/lelan-recommends.png
I believe there are angels who walk this earth, and without a doubt, Ms. Donna Neal is one of them. She saw the need for foster parents and never looked back. She is a great example of being the change you want to see in the world.
-Carrie Sharp