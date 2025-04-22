Nashville Predators reveal details into $650 million investment plan for Bridgestone Arena

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — The Nashville Predators season may be over but they have big plans on the business side of things.

The Preds revealed on Tuesday new renderings and details for upgrades to Bridgestone Arena that will cost close to $1 billion over the next 15 years.

Starting in 2026, they will begin to expand the arena by around 175,000 square feet, adding new businesses in the process. The outdoor plaza is expected to be renovated as well, featuring a large LED canopy.

“[Bridgestone Arena] was built to keep Broadway out. It was all concrete, they didn’t want that seeping in. Where now, we created Broadway,” Sean Henry, Nashville Predators CEO, told the Business Journal. “The idea is to rip out all the walls and not let the patrons know...where the building starts, where Broadway ends and have them all flowing out of each other. What we’ve created is something pretty special, and every enhancement we’ve done to the building is with this in mind.”

The main entrance will be relocated to Fifth Avenue allowing it align with the John Seigenthaler Pedestrian Bridge and the new Titans stadium.

“The goal is to make the building better and a little bit bigger. It's one of the most modern buildings in the country right now, and, for 29 years old, we're proud of that. I like when people walk in the building and say, ‘Wait a minute. How old is this?’” Henry said. “It's something we pride ourselves on, but the goal is to make the building even better.”

Work will begin in summer 2026, but the bulk of construction is expected to take place during the summers of 2027, 2028 and 2029.

They expect the fully upgraded building will be complete in 2030.

