Nashville Predators to celebrate opening day with plaza party, gold walk

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — It's opening day for the Nashville Predators at Bridgestone Arena, and there is a lot for fans to get pumped up about to support the boys in gold!

Not only is there the game tonight, but there are celebrations happening all afternoon leading up to the game.

The Plaza Party begins at 3 pm, followed by the player Gold Walk at 4 pm. All fans in attendance will receive a t-shirt to celebrate the "Season Tour."

The Predators face the Dallas Stars at 7 pm. We made the playoffs last season after missing the postseason the year prior. Fans are looking to build off momentum from last year to make a deeper run in the Stanley Cup playoffs although we haven't been past the first round since the 2017-18 season.

There are also a number of new food options available this year at Bridgestone Arena! Below is a list of new additions:



Gnash Head Popcorn Containers : Fans will now receive their popcorn in a fun, team-inspired Gnash Head container, available at all popcorn stands throughout the arena.

: Fans will now receive their popcorn in a fun, team-inspired Gnash Head container, available at all popcorn stands throughout the arena. Cheesesteak Stand (located at Section 104) : The stand will feature a variety of footlong cheesesteaks, including:

Classic Cheesesteak : Served on an Amoroso roll with meat, onions and a choice of white American or Wiz cheese. Chicken Cheesesteak : A twist on the classic using flavorful chicken. Nashville Hot Cheesesteak : A spicy, local special debuting on opening night. Slapshot Combo Box : Includes a footlong cheesesteak and house-made chips.

: The stand will feature a variety of footlong cheesesteaks, including: Taco Stand (located at Section 100) : Fresh offerings include a seasonal fruit cup with Tajin seasoning, served in a mini helmet, alongside the popular Boom Box Nachos, with all the favorite toppings from last season.

: Fresh offerings include a seasonal fruit cup with Tajin seasoning, served in a mini helmet, alongside the popular Boom Box Nachos, with all the favorite toppings from last season. BBQ Stand (located at Section 101) : Guests can enjoy the Playmaker Box Boom Box Combo, which includes two BBQ sandwiches with sides of mac and cheese, coleslaw and beans. New additions also include mashed potatoes and banana pudding cups, alongside the flavorful Relentless BBQ Sandwich – a triple BBQ meat creation topped with tomato aioli.

: Guests can enjoy the Playmaker Box Boom Box Combo, which includes two BBQ sandwiches with sides of mac and cheese, coleslaw and beans. New additions also include mashed potatoes and banana pudding cups, alongside the flavorful Relentless BBQ Sandwich – a triple BBQ meat creation topped with tomato aioli. Burger Stand (located at Section 102) : Introducing the Breakaway Burger – a beef patty topped with cheddar cheese, lettuce, tomato, onion, pickle, Preds Sauce and bacon. The stand will also feature a footlong corn dog, a hot dog, and the Hat Trick Boom Box Combo , which includes two cheeseburgers, loaded fries and onion rings.

: Introducing the – a beef patty topped with cheddar cheese, lettuce, tomato, onion, pickle, Preds Sauce and bacon. The stand will also feature a footlong corn dog, a hot dog, and the , which includes two cheeseburgers, loaded fries and onion rings. Pizza Stand (location at Section 103): Replacing the Italian sandwich is the new Meatball Sub. A fresh new Caprese salad will be offered in a cup or mini helmet. The Barn Burner Boom Box Combo features a meatball sub, Caprese salad and funnel cake fries.



The puck drops for tonight's game at 7 p.m.!

