Nashville Predators to open new ice center at The Goat Farm in Sumner County

GALLATIN, Tenn. (WTVF) — A new ice center will be coming to Sumner County.

On Tuesday, Sabertooth Sports & Entertainment, which is owned and operated by Predators Holdings, announced plans for a new ice center at The Goat Farm.

This will mark the fourth location for SS&E and the Nashville Predators in Middle Tennessee. Since 2014, the group has opened ice centers in Antioch and Bellevue and a location in Clarksville is scheduled to open during the 2022-2023 season.

"As I've said before, the environment we've created in Antioch and Bellevue - and will create in Montgomery County - is something everyone in Smashville should be proud of, and we are thrilled to be able to bring that same enthusiasm for growing the game to Sumner County," said Sean Henry, Predators president and CEO. "Since we first opened Ford Ice Center Antioch in 2014, we've been able to see the benefits of our public-private partnerships come to life, from the economic impact to the growth of youth and adult hockey. As we move forward with this development in Sumner County, we want to thank county leadership, the cities of Gallatin and Hendersonville, Stratos Development, Randy and Alex Smith and the NHL and NHLPA for helping turn what once was a vision of expansion in the Middle Tennessee community into a reality in the near future."

The development is part of a private and public partnership between SS&E, Sumner County, the City of Gallatin and the City of Hendersonville. The new facility will be partially funded by the NHL and NHLPA Industry Growth Fund. Stratos Development has been named as the main developer for the project.

A 100,000-square-foot facility will be built on The Goat Farm, which is accessible from Nashville Pike and Shute Lane. It will feature two ice rinks, public and private locker rooms, a weight room and a hockey pro shop.

"I am very excited about this state-of-the-art ice hockey facility and quality commercial development coming to Sumner County and the City of Gallatin," Sumner County Mayor Anthony Holt said. "This event center will create numerous opportunities for our young people and families that are passionate about this growing and vibrant sport. I would like to thank the Nashville Predators organization for their involvement in branding this facility that will enhance Sumner County's ability to attract visitors and showcase the many amenities our County has to offer. This facility will enrich the quality of life for our citizens and set our County apart as a regional destination."

The project is a part of a larger development plan for The Goat Farm which includes retail and restaurant space, residential units, entertainment opportunities and a hotel.

The Predators say the facility will host hockey tournaments, on-ice events and competitions similar to those at the Ford Ice Centers in Antioch and Bellevue.

"This addition to our community is one that has been desired for a very long time," Gallatin Mayor Paige Brown said. "Not only will it serve those who love the sport, but it will attract others as well. The Predators organization is adored and respected, and their enthusiasm and commitment to be a partner in opening doors in Sumner County is valued and appreciated. The efforts that have been made by those with the vision for this have been most impressive, and I'm confident that this is a unique and wonderful opportunity to bring a highly desired attraction to our area."

SS&E and Stratos Development hope to open the new facility during the summer of 2023.