NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — Nashville's planning a big Independence Day party, featuring what organizers claim will be the biggest fireworks display in the city's history.

Metro Police said more than 100,000 people usually come out for the celebration, and they're expecting bigger crowds than before. But with big crowds come security concerns.

Months of planning and preparation go into keeping everyone safe.

MNPD said around 500 officers will be in the area throughout the day. They ask that if you see something, say something.

"Taking into consideration things that have occurred across the country, we've implemented a few different security measures that started with CMAs a couple weeks ago. We will also have those security measures in place for the Fourth of July celebration as well," said Captain Dayton Wheeler of the Metro Nashville Police Department.

Federal and state departments like THP will also be downtown monitoring everything on the Fourth.

Wheeler said that any potential threats will be taken seriously.

"We take all security-related incidents seriously. Our officers are highly trained and they make great decisions down here. The goal is for everybody to have a good time, but we're going to make sure we ensure the safety of all those attending the event," Wheeler said.

Last year, the fireworks show was delayed because of a potential security threat — people were spotted on the roof of the Bridge Building, in the fallout zone.

This year, the celebrations will start early, beginning on Sunday.