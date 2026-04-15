Nashville prepares for the 4th annual Diane Nash commemorative march to honor civil rights history

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — Nashville is preparing to honor the legacy of civil rights leader Diane Nash and her peers with the fourth annual commemorative march this Sunday.

66 years ago, a silent march helped change the course of history in the city. This weekend offers a chance to reflect on Nashville's past and shape its future.

The theme this year is "Prepared for the Moment." The day begins early with a bell ringing at 5:30 a.m. on Meharry Boulevard. Later in the afternoon, the community will gather at First Baptist Church Capitol Hill. Doors open at 2 p.m. for a celebration of courage.

At 3:15 p.m., participants will recreate the historic 1960 march. They will walk in silence to Diane Nash Plaza at Public Square.

Students also got involved through a creative competition by submitting speeches and artwork honoring Nash. Winners can receive awards up to $1,000.

Metropolitan Trustee Erica Gilmore said the event helps honor those who paved a path and helps look to the future of a better Nashville.

"There are so many Nashvillians who are so committed to making Nashville a better place. And that's what this walk is all about It's to commemorate those who came before us."

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