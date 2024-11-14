Nashville prepares overflow cold weather shelter as temps drop

NASHVILLE, Tenn (WTVF) — The Nashville Office of Homeless Services is getting ready to help the unhoused stay warm when temperatures drop below freezing.

The Nashville Office of Homeless Services announced their Overflow Cold Weather Shelter will activate when temperatures drop at or below 32 degrees for three hours.

This year they've got some new additions to offer to more people.

They'll still offer hot meals like in years past, but will now also offer on-site triage services to help people find permanent housing, pet accommodations, and community alerts through a text system.

The overflow shelter is usually just used once primary shelters, like the Nashville Rescue Mission and the Room In the Inn, are full.

The shelter is located at located at 3230 Brick Church Pike, in north Nashville.

WeGo gives rides to the shelters. There are also shuttles from key spots across the city. Shuttle vans will transport riders to Music City Central so those needing shelter can ride bus number 23B to the shelter.

Friday they are offering a preview of the shelter.

