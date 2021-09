NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — Nashville's Pride festival will be ending a day early this year due to heavy rain over the weekend and further storms that are expected on Sunday.

Organizers announced the decision on Sunday morning, saying the grounds in the park are heavily saturated and will not be able to withstand a second day of heavy foot traffic.

Performances by Salt N Pepa, Tommy Genesis, Brooke Eden, TAYLS, Freak Daddy and Mike Maimone were scheduled for Sunday's event.