Nashville Pride Festival announces lineup for the 2025 festival in June

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — The Nashville Pride Festival has announced the lineup for the 2025 festival!

There will be more than 135 entertainers across three stages at Bicentennial Capitol Mall State Park, including Kim Petras, 4 Non Blondes, Big Freedia, Jake Wesley Rogers, The Knocks & Dragonette!

The festival kicks off with a Friday night concert on June 27, with a performance from Kim Petras and Estelle!

You can see the full festival lineup here.

General Admission tickets for the Friday Night Concert are $45 or attendees can have an elevated experience with the VIP option for $125. T

ickets for the festival on Saturday and Sunday are $10 per day, with a number of VIP options. Tickets will go on sale Friday, May 2 at 10 a.m.

Do you have more information about this story? You can email me at kelly.broderick@newschannel5.com.