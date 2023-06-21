Nashville Pride organizers say parade and festival will be a fun and safe event

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — Thousands of people are eagerly anticipating the upcoming Pride parade and festival in Nashville this weekend, but concerns about safety have emerged following a recent threat of violence.

Despite these worries, event organizers and local authorities are working diligently to ensure a secure and enjoyable experience for all attendees.

The Pride event serves as a moment for the community to come together, celebrate diversity and reflect on their resilience — particularly after what they say was a challenging year.

Phil Cobucci, the executive director of Inclusion Tennessee, expressed his enthusiasm for the occasion.

"I absolutely love Pride. I think it is a fantastic organization, and it is a joy to be involved in this work," Cobucci said.

Preparations for the festival are well underway, with dedicated crews transforming the park grounds into a vibrant and welcoming venue.

Emphasizing the importance of safety, the organizers of Nashville Pride have partnered with a private security company to ensure a secure environment for all participants.

While a man from Kansas was recently indicted for making online threats against the event in April, the organizers maintain that there are no credible threats at present.

Nevertheless, they have implemented several measures to safeguard attendees:

"Safety and security has, is, and will always be a top priority for Nashville Pride. While no credible threat existed, Nashville Pride is thankful for the FBI and the US Attorney's Office for their proactive efforts and response. We continue to work directly with a private security company and a number of city, state, and federal entities to advise and implement safety measures around the Nashville Pride Festival and Parade. We look forward to creating a safe and secure space for the LGBTQ + community to be authentically and vulnerably themselves this weekend at the Nashville Pride Parade and Festival."

The entire festival area will be fenced with controlled access, and all guests will have their bags checked upon entry.

Firearms and weapons are strictly prohibited inside the event premises.

Additionally, uniformed security personnel will be stationed throughout the festival and parade, maintaining a visible presence and ensuring the safety of everyone involved.

Cobucci acknowledged the concerns surrounding safety but encourages people not to live in fear. He expresses his trust in the festival organizers.

Metro Nashville Police Department will also be actively involved, working closely with federal partners to enhance security along the parade route and throughout the festival.

