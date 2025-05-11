Nashville priest explains historical significance of Pope Leo XIV's name choice

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — Pope Leo XIV addressed the faithful in St. Peter's Square Sunday in his first Sunday mass as head of the world's Roman Catholics.

The new pope, formerly Cardinal Robert Prevost until Thursday, has chosen a papal name with deep historical significance that may offer clues about his future priorities.

According to Father Bruce Morrill, a Catholic priest and distinguished professor at Vanderbilt University's Vanderbilt Divinity School, the name Leo carries important historical weight within the church.

"He's Leo the XIV, but Leo the XIII had a long papacy in the late 1800s," Morrill said.

According to Morrill, Pope Leo XIII made workers' rights a central focus of his papacy.

"Leo wrote the document precisely to say that people should be able to unionize. People should be able to have just wages and conditions," Morrill said.

This historical connection could signal similar priorities for the new pontiff, who has already begun addressing some modern labor challenges.

"When he had his first meeting with the bishops and cardinals, he also mentioned artificial intelligence, and that this really is a new challenge, even for labor and working rights," Morrill said.

If history is an indicator, diplomacy may also feature prominently in Pope Leo XIV's approach.

"Pope Leo XIII was a negotiator and advocated for peace and the wars in that era. And this new pope, Pope Leo XIV the first words out of his mouth were peace be with you," Morrill said.

As the first American-born pope in history, Pope Leo XIV has generated excitement far beyond Catholic circles.

"I'm quite moved by this, that all sorts of people of goodwill, of any religions or no religion, take so seriously what the Bishop of Rome, the Pope, has to say," Morrill said.

Pope Leo XIV's papacy is historic for many reasons, including being the first American-born pope.

This story was reported by a journalist and has been converted to this platform with the assistance of AI. Our editorial team verifies all reporting on all platforms for fairness and accuracy.

