Nashville Prison Without Heat After Boiler Goes Out

NASHVILLE, Tenn. - A Nashville prison was without heat Tuesday morning after a boiler went out at the facility.

Tennessee Department of Correction officials said Riverbend Maximum Security Institution lost hot water pressure, causing the facility's boiler to go offline.

It’s not clear when heating would be restored.

Blankets were distributed and portable, temporary heating units were installed to help keep everyone warm.

“The staff and inmates have been extremely understanding and cooperative as we work to fix this inconvenience,” said Assistant Commissioner of Prisons David Sexton.