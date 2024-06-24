Nashville Public Library Foundation opening first library in 10 years in Donelson today

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — For the first time in 10 years, the Nashville Public Library Foundation is opening a new library and they're hosting a list of fun events to celebrate.

The new Donelson Branch opens today, and the grand opening kicks off at 9:30 a.m. with a ribbon cutting ceremony, musical performances, dancers, and story times for children.

The grand opening celebration was Saturday. It allowed the public to enjoy an evening of mixing and mingling with other Donelsonians to celebrate the culmination of 8 years of work to get the new building conceptualized, designed, built, filled, and almost open.

The new location will be at 2714 Old Lebanon Pike.

After the ribbon cutting at 9:30 there will be a fables event at 11 a.m., an Afro Latin Drums and Dance performance at 12 p.m., story time with the Nashville Symphony at 1 p.m., a performance from the Nashville Irish Step Dancers at 2 p.m. and another story time at 6 p.m.