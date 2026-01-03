Nashville Public Library Green Hills branch to close Sunday for major renovation

Changes are coming to the Nashville Public Library Green Hills branch. The location will close starting Sunday for a full renovation, marking its first major upgrade in about 25 years.
Plans include a redesigned children’s area and additional meeting spaces, with ideas shaped by community feedback.
Library officials say patrons with items on hold can log into their accounts and select a different pickup location during the closure.
The renovation comes as the library’s downtown branch remains closed following a nearby parking garage fire last June. Investigators were unable to determine the cause of that fire, and no reopening date has been announced.
