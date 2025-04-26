Nashville Public Library honors volunteers who contributed over 12,000 hours, including a cancer survivor

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — The Nashville Public Library is recognizing the essential role volunteers play in keeping its organization running smoothly during National Volunteer Week.

Volunteers contribute in numerous ways across the library's 21 locations, from assisting in teen areas and reading for the Talking Library to supporting digital inclusion programs and helping with free community events.

In the past year alone, 200 active volunteers have contributed more than 12,000 service hours to the library system.

Among these dedicated individuals, Anne Knauff stands out after being honored for an extraordinary milestone of 7,000 volunteer hours.

"In 2014, I was diagnosed with Pancreatic Cancer. Only 2% of us survived that diagnosis for two years then. Here I am, 11 years later, feeling better than I have in my whole life. My library volunteer work is my way of paying my life rent. It's my way of saying thank you, from the bottom of my pancreas, for these bonus years. I believe in what I'm doing and love where I work and the people with whom I work. Who could ask for more?!" Knauff said.

"I am the first person in my family to graduate from high school. I did that, earned a B.S. in statistical geography, then earned a doctorate in the law with additional study in international law at Exeter University Law School in England, where I was born. I am retired after a fabulous career as a trial lawyer for the United States government. For nearly 20 years, I litigated issues related to safety and health laws in underground coal mining in eastern Kentucky. Everyone deserves such an adventure, and reading is its foundation," Knauff said.

