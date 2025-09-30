Nashville Public Library launches free music class program

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — Nashville Public Library is turning up the volume on community learning with the launch of a full year of free music programming. It's open to all ages and skill levels.

The initiative offers more than just classes. Participants can check out a guitar, ukulele or even a keyboard from the library to use during lessons and continue practicing at home.

“You can’t be Music City’s library without music,” said NPL Director Terri Luke. “We are excited to kick off a new year of music programming with local community organizations, and we are proud to make musical learning and discovery accessible to everyone in Nashville.”

Classes will roll out monthly through December 2026 and include a mix of formats:



Multi-week courses with professional instructors

One-time drop-in workshops

Songwriting, music production, and beat-making sessions

“Instrument petting zoos” designed for children

Through partnerships with local groups like Youth Empowerment through Arts and Humanities (YEAH) and Southern Word, students will also collaborate, compose and perform new music.

Teens can continue to explore music technology through Studio NPL, the library’s hub for creative learning, where mentors from the music industry provide hands-on guidance in music production and instrument use.

To get started, visit the library’s events calendar to browse upcoming music classes. Registration is free, but space and instrument availability are limited. Interested participants can sign up online or at any branch.