Nashville Public Library's Edgehill branch closed for approximately the next two weeks

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — The Nashville Public Library's Edgehill branch will be closed for approximately two weeks.
This is for emergency repairs to the water line.
Beginning February 2, you will be able to retrieve items on hold from the branch at the Green Hills location.
Carrie's recommends:
Remember Davin Lucas? Thanks to his local community, he has a new wheelchair
It's going to be tough to find a better story than this one – it literally brought tears to my eyes. Shortly after Kelsey's first story aired on Davin, I got an email from Permobil that basically said: "Carrie, we've got this." And boy did they! It truly is amazing what this community can do. Big cheers to all who made a difference for Davin!
-Carrie Sharp