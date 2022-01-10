Nashville ranked seventh for high flu activity

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — Flu season is here once again.
There are significantly higher numbers of flu cases across the United States within recent months than during the 2020-2021 season according to the Walgreens Flu Index.
As of January 1, flu activity is up 600% nationwide. Nashville is currently sitting in seventh place on a list, seen below, showcasing the cities with the highest number of flu cases.
- Knoxville, Tennessee
- Lafayette, Louisiana
- Columbus-Tupelo-West Point-Houston, Mississippi
- Chattanooga, Tennessee
- Oklahoma City, Oklahoma
- La Crosse-Eau Claire, Wisconsin
- Nashville, Tennessee
- Tri-Cities, Tennessee-Virginia
- Paducah, Kentucky-Cape Girardeau, Missouri- Harrisburg, Illinois
- Monroe, Louisiana-El Dorado, Arkansas
During the early months of the COVID-19 Pandemic there were stricter lock downs nationwide. The current spike in flu cases are likely related to travel as some precautions have started to slow down.
Anyone interested in getting a flu shot can schedule an appointment through the Walgreens app or Walgreens website.