Nashville ranked seventh for high flu activity

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — Flu season is here once again.

There are significantly higher numbers of flu cases across the United States within recent months than during the 2020-2021 season according to the Walgreens Flu Index.

Walgreens Walgreens Flu index

As of January 1, flu activity is up 600% nationwide. Nashville is currently sitting in seventh place on a list, seen below, showcasing the cities with the highest number of flu cases.

Knoxville, Tennessee Lafayette, Louisiana Columbus-Tupelo-West Point-Houston, Mississippi Chattanooga, Tennessee Oklahoma City, Oklahoma La Crosse-Eau Claire, Wisconsin Nashville, Tennessee Tri-Cities, Tennessee-Virginia Paducah, Kentucky-Cape Girardeau, Missouri- Harrisburg, Illinois Monroe, Louisiana-El Dorado, Arkansas

During the early months of the COVID-19 Pandemic there were stricter lock downs nationwide. The current spike in flu cases are likely related to travel as some precautions have started to slow down.

Anyone interested in getting a flu shot can schedule an appointment through the Walgreens app or Walgreens website.

