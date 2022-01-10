Watch
Nashville ranked seventh for high flu activity

Americans encouraged to get flu shot as US prepares to battle both flu and COVID-19
Posted at 12:53 PM, Jan 10, 2022
and last updated 2022-01-10 14:04:17-05

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — Flu season is here once again.

There are significantly higher numbers of flu cases across the United States within recent months than during the 2020-2021 season according to the Walgreens Flu Index.

Walgreens Flu index

As of January 1, flu activity is up 600% nationwide. Nashville is currently sitting in seventh place on a list, seen below, showcasing the cities with the highest number of flu cases.

  1. Knoxville, Tennessee
  2. Lafayette, Louisiana
  3. Columbus-Tupelo-West Point-Houston, Mississippi
  4. Chattanooga, Tennessee
  5. Oklahoma City, Oklahoma
  6. La Crosse-Eau Claire, Wisconsin
  7. Nashville, Tennessee
  8. Tri-Cities, Tennessee-Virginia
  9. Paducah, Kentucky-Cape Girardeau, Missouri- Harrisburg, Illinois
  10. Monroe, Louisiana-El Dorado, Arkansas

During the early months of the COVID-19 Pandemic there were stricter lock downs nationwide. The current spike in flu cases are likely related to travel as some precautions have started to slow down.

Anyone interested in getting a flu shot can schedule an appointment through the Walgreens app or Walgreens website.

