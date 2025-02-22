Nashville ranks as one of the worst cities for singles renting

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — Valentine’s Day may have come and gone, and if you’re still on the hunt for true love, there's some not-so-romantic news: Music City is now ranked as one of the least affordable places for singles.

Living the single life in Music City can be very fun, but it can also be quite expensive.

Au’Janae Roberts came to Nashville in December, arriving like so many of us did.

“I decided, since I'm young and a single professional, I wanted to live the downtown life for the first time,” explained Roberts.

As Roberts searched for the perfect place, she was taken aback by the price tags.

“I was really shocked at the prices for apartments, especially because I'm a bit bougie and I like a nice apartment—something that's modern, new, and nice,” added Roberts.

Enter Nashville Apartment Locators, where she met real estate agent David Fleita.

“I've definitely dealt with more single individuals looking for housing compared to couples here,” explained Fleita.

RentHop found Nashville is in the top 10 worst cities for singles seeking a roof over their heads. The study indicates that if you don't have a special someone, on average, you’ll spend more than $1,400 to rent a studio, draining nearly 31% of your paycheck.

“We meet with them, we figure out their wants and needs, price point, and all the details, and then we'll run the search depending on their personal situation,” said Fleita.

Fleita works with renters for free—his commission comes from the apartment’s marketing budget.

“If it works out for them, great. If not, there's no harm, no foul,” added Fleita.

Current supply and demand help David steer singles toward some sweet deals.

“What's available in the current market, which changes every day? I can tell you, right now, I just recently helped somebody find a place that was offering three months free contingent on a 14-month lease,” said Fleita.

But even with the special offer, Roberts says her current rent is higher than her mortgage back in the suburbs of Atlanta.

“I definitely would have ended up spending more money had I not been able to have David's help,” said Roberts.

To find the best deal, David suggests starting the hunt early, setting a budget, knowing what you want, and finding someone who can help you navigate the market like a pro.

According to RentHop, the current ranking of cities where singles spend the most income on rent is as follows:



New York Miami Detroit Boston Los Angeles Philadelphia Baltimore Virginia Beach Nashville Houston

Conversely, the ranking of cities where singles spend the least on rent is:

Wichita, Kansas Columbus, Ohio Minneapolis Seattle Colorado Springs Tulsa, Oklahoma Albuquerque Austin, Texas Oklahoma City Indianapolis

