Nashville Reading Orchestra honors military service members with special concert

Olivia Michael
Music director and conductor Joshua Shepherd leads the Nashville Reading Orchestra during a special Veterans Day concert.
Posted at 9:30 PM, Nov 14, 2021
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — The Nashville Reading Orchestra held its second annual free Veterans Day concert at the Nashville First Baptist Church Sunday evening.

The orchestra consists of volunteer musicians and is open to college students, freelancers, studio musicians, teachers, professors, and working professionals who have a background in music.

The special concert included patriotic favorites like the Battle Hymn of the Republic, Stars and Stripes Forever, and even hits from "Forrest Gump".

"Oh we wanted to, in our own special way, honor them for their service, for protecting and keeping us safe and so we thought we'd be having this concert for them and we're also going to be playing, in particular, the 'Armed Forces Salute' by Robert Lowden," said the orchestra's music director and conductor, Joshua Shepherd.

The performance was also live-streamed. You can re-watch performances and learn about upcoming shows on their Facebook page.

