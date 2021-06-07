Nashville Reading Orchestra performs concert to celebrate Beethoven

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — The sound of classical music filled the sanctuary of the Nashville First Baptist Church Sunday night.

The Nashville Reading Orchestra performed as part of a belated celebration of Beethoven's 250th birthday, which was actually back in December. But because of COVID limitations, the group waited to perform until Sunday and featured several of Beethoven's most-loved pieces.

The orchestra consists of students, faculty, freelancers, and others. The performance was completely free to the public.

"We're hoping that by sharing the love of live music it'll give people some hope during this pandemic and a time of bonding with other people in the community," said the orchestra's conductor, Joshua Shepherd.

The concert was live-streamed on the church's Facebook page, so if you'd like to go back and watch it you can find it there.