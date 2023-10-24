Nashville Rep. Mark Green will run for U.S. Speaker of the House

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — As of Tuesday night, the next nominee for House speaker is now down to two candidates: Reps. Mike Johnson and Byron Donalds.

Reps. Mark Green and Roger Williams have dropped out.

—

Rep. Mark Green — who now represents a part of Nashville — confirmed with NewsChannel 5 he will run for the Speaker of the House in Congress.

The House of Representatives has been in free fall since they ousted Speaker Kevin McCarthy. Several Republicans have tried their hand at taking over the House, but no one has yet succeeded. As a result, no legislation has moved forward.

Green started his career as an elected official in the Tennessee legislature in 2012. He was part of the state senate, representing Clarksville and Montgomery County.

The Clarksville Republican quickly found himself in the national spotlight after comments came to the surface during his nomination for U.S. Army Secretary under President Donald Trump. He withdrew after encountering intense criticism over statements he made about gays and lesbians, Muslims and other groups.

Green is a West Point graduate and former Army flight surgeon.

He now serves as the representative for District 7. It has been redrawn, which has different counties, including Davidson.