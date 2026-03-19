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Nashville reporter Estefany Rodríguez released from ICE on bond

Estefany Rodriguez
Nashville Banner
Estefany Rodriguez
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NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — Nashville Noticias reporter Estefany Rodríguez has been released from federal immigration custody after more than two weeks in detention.

Rodríguez was released on a $10,000 bond after spending 16 days in an ICE detention center in Louisiana.

“Today we celebrate that Estefany has been released … and is on her way home to be with her family,” attorney Mike Holley said in a statement.

Holley said Rodríguez will continue fighting her case in federal court, including a habeas petition filed March 4 that challenges what attorneys describe as a warrantless arrest and retaliation for exercising First Amendment rights.

Her legal team is seeking not only her full release, but also protections against similar treatment moving forward.

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