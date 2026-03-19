Nashville reporter Estefany Rodríguez released from ICE on bond

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — Nashville Noticias reporter Estefany Rodríguez has been released from federal immigration custody after more than two weeks in detention.
Rodríguez was released on a $10,000 bond after spending 16 days in an ICE detention center in Louisiana.
“Today we celebrate that Estefany has been released … and is on her way home to be with her family,” attorney Mike Holley said in a statement.
Holley said Rodríguez will continue fighting her case in federal court, including a habeas petition filed March 4 that challenges what attorneys describe as a warrantless arrest and retaliation for exercising First Amendment rights.
Her legal team is seeking not only her full release, but also protections against similar treatment moving forward.
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