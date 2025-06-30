Nashville resident concerned about bike lane reducing traffic flow on East Thompson Lane

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — A Nashville resident is expressing concerns about the conversion of East Thompson Lane from two lanes to one in each direction to accommodate a bike lane, saying it's already causing significant traffic delays.

Francisco Musses, who visits Whitsett Park with his children, says the lane closure on East Thompson Lane has dramatically increased his commute time.

"Traffic that only takes me 15 minutes to get home, I was here for an hour the other day, hour and 10 minutes," Musses said.

Although the current closure is temporary and only lasts a few of days, Musses questions the practicality of a permanent bike lane on this busy road, especially with trains frequently crossing the area.

"It backs it up even more and you see the traffic that was here 5 minutes ago is still not even gone," Musses said.

Musses pointed out that the traffic quickly builds up again.

"If you look down the road here in just a minute it will be all the way to the top of the hill again," Musses said.

While he believes the road needs improvement, Musses suggests sidewalks would be more beneficial than bike lanes.

"This road has always needed sidewalks," Musses said.

Musses worries that the lane reduction will only worsen traffic congestion, similar to what he's observed in other parts of Nashville.

"It's going to cause more traffic. It already does in other areas of town like the Berry Hill area," Musses said.

For a father who already deals with morning traffic taking his children to school, the prospect of additional congestion is unwelcome.

"I get enough of that in the morning taking them to school now," Musses said.

This story was reported by Kim Rafferty and has been converted to this platform with the assistance of AI. Kim and our editorial team verifies all reporting on all platforms for fairness and accuracy.