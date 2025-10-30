Nashville residents frustrated by plane noise after flight pattern changes

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — A gentle breeze and wind chimes once defined the soundtrack of Michelle Semple's Crieve Hall neighborhood. Now, the roar of aircraft engines drowns out the tranquil sounds she moved there to enjoy.

"It's very nerve-wracking and disturbing," Semple said.

Semple relocated to the area specifically for its peaceful atmosphere almost four years ago, but that quiet didn't last long.

"I moved here for the peace and quiet of the neighborhood," she said.

Even on cloudy days, Semple says she doesn't need to see aircraft to identify them by sound alone. The plane noise now overpowers her wind chimes, creating a constant disruption to daily life.

"I literally know the plane type as it's flying over without even having to see it. It's because of the noise that particular plane is putting out," she said.

The Federal Aviation Administration changed flight patterns for planes departing Nashville in the spring, sending aircraft closer to residential areas than before.

"The engines are throttling and they're accelerating and going through across the neighborhoods at a really high amount," Semple said.

The situation may worsen as Nashville International Airport announced plans for another expansion last week, including a new terminal.

"My initial reaction was, oh my. Like, we're already really impacted by the changes of the recent airport expansion," Semple said.

Semple believes other cities have implemented stricter regulations to minimize aircraft noise over neighborhoods and thinks Nashville should follow suit.

"The FAA should be having the planes take off and throttle back, go at a higher altitude quicker and throttle back and calm those noises down," Semple said. "There might be residents that could gather together and bring a lawsuit," Semple said.

Despite her frustration, Semple says she's not looking for a confrontation, she simply wants her neighborhood to sound like home again.

