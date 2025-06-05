Nashville residents want more from WeGo Star train with limited schedule

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — Nashville residents are expressing frustration with the WeGo Star train's limited schedule, which prevents many from using the service despite living near stations.

Lisa and her husband Zelick moved to Nashville a year ago, partly excited about the public transportation options.

"We did a lot of research before we moved up here, and my wife had already looked into it and said, 'Hey, by the way, there is a train that goes into downtown,'" said Zelick.

Despite their enthusiasm for the WeGo Star train that runs from Lebanon through their neighborhood in Hermitage to downtown, the couple hasn't used the train once since moving to Nashville. "We found out it doesn't run on the weekends and it doesn't run any other time but some really inconvenient transit times," said Lisa.

The couple previously relied heavily on public transportation in their former home. "We had a similar service in South Florida. We used it quite frequently. It was so easy to take public transportation to concerts, sporting events," said Lisa.

WeGo spokesperson Eric Melcher explained that the WeGo Star train can't run more often because it lacks Positive Train Control, a system that uses GPS and wireless radio to prevent train collisions. "It's something we have talked about. It's just expensive. It's millions of dollars in an upgrade," said Melcher.

This technological limitation means federal regulations restrict WeGo Star's operating schedule and train speeds.

Melcher noted that WeGo conducted a study about a year ago to assess what people wanted from the train service. "That was one of the things they said they would like more Saturdays, they'd like evening service to be able to take the train back from events," said Melcher.

Lisa and Zelick hope WeGo will consider schedule changes to make the service more accessible. "I just don't understand why you have a train that is gonna take the same hundred people," said Zelick.

Lisa added that they're not alone in their desire for expanded service. "We would use it very frequently, and I have talked to a lot of my neighbors who feel the same way," said Lisa.

Are you a Nashville resident affected by limited public transportation options? Share your experience with the WeGo Star train or other transit challenges by emailing Kim.Rafferty@NewsChannel5.com. Your story could help highlight the community's transportation needs and push for improvements.

This story was reported by Kim Rafferty and has been converted to this platform with the assistance of AI. Kim and our editorial team verifies all reporting on all platforms for fairness and accuracy.