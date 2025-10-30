Nashville restaurant owner partners with church to raise relief funds for Jamaica

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — A Nashville restaurant owner with deep Jamaican roots is partnering with a local church to raise funds for Hurricane Melissa relief efforts after the Category 5 storm devastated Jamaica as one of the strongest Atlantic hurricanes ever recorded.

Ouida Bradshaw, who has been serving Jamaican cuisine at Nashville's farmer's market for 26 years, is donating 10 percent of her sales to help her homeland recover from the unprecedented destruction that left most of the island without power.

"I know the hardship that some people go through, and on top of that, to be faced with this devastation to their homes, our property, our businesses," Bradshaw said.

Bradshaw came to the U.S. in 1969, but her heart and her brother remain in Jamaica. Since Hurricane Melissa struck, she has been anxiously trying to reach loved ones on the island.

"Some of them are without electricity, so it's really hard to get them on the phone. Others say they're doing okay," Bradshaw said.

The funds from Bradshaw's restaurant will go to Riverside Nashville, part of an international church network that operates ADRA, a global disaster relief agency. Pastor Gordan Jones, who leads the congregation, also has Jamaican roots with his mother, brothers and friends still living on the island.

"The Bible says that we should take care of our neighbors... we should make sure our neighbors are doing well as we are doing well," Jones said.

Jones described Hurricane Melissa's impact as unprecedented in Jamaica's history.

"It's way more devastating than ones that I've experienced myself and ones that have ever been experienced. The truth is, on record, this is the largest, most powerful hurricane that has ever hit Jamaica," Jones said.

The relief effort focuses on purchasing essential items like generators in Nashville and shipping them to Jamaica, where they may be more readily available than on the storm-damaged island.

"You're thinking about different things that might need that it would be best to purchase them here and have them shipped there," Jones said.

Despite the widespread destruction, Bradshaw maintains faith in Jamaica's ability to recover.

"Jamaicans are very resilient people. They have faced a lot of things in their lifetime," Bradshaw said.

Bradshaw's restaurant Jamaicaway has grown significantly over the years, expanding from selling 10 pounds of oxtail weekly to between 300 and 400 pounds per week, demonstrating the strong demand for authentic Jamaican cuisine in Nashville.

"As a fellow Jamaican, I want to do something to support my fellow Jamaicans who are there and are affected by this hurricane," Bradshaw said.

Click here if you would like to donate to help Jamaica recovery.

