Nashville restaurants participate in bake sale for hurricane relief

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — More than 30 local restaurants came together to raise money for communities impacted by Hurricane Helene this weekend.

"We reached out to basically all of our friends among all the restaurants in Nashville and asked everybody to bring 12 to 20 portions of something," John Paterson, owner of Frankies 925 Spuntino said.

The East Nashville hot spot hosted a bake sale fundraiser on Sunday.

According to Paterson, the rebuilding effort in North Carolina hits home.

"All the proceeds are going to Polk County Community Foundation. I have family in Polk County," Paterson said.

Savannah and Leighton Birchard took home many baked goods, but they attended the sale for much more than a good meal.

"We were born and raised in western North Carolina," Leighton Birchard said.

"Yeah, that's our home," Savannah Birchard said.

"So it affected our family and a lot of our friends. We've given back, but why not keep giving," Leighton Birchard said.

For Madeline Grimm, a bit of Nashville pride can make a difference far beyond the city lights.

"Nashville Tennessee is very landlocked, so the more that we can do to support our neighbors in other places is really wonderful. And Nashville is very good about doing that," Madeline Grimm said.

