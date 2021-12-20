Nashville retailers brace for last-minute holiday shoppers

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — 'Tis the season to be shopping.

“We’re shopping for just last-minute Christmas gifts. [We have] one more person to get gifts for,” said Bo and Brooke Jockson. They were among the shoppers at Hill Center Green Hills hoping to score a last-minute find.

“It’s been crazy," said sales associate at Posh Boutique, Sierra Carroll. "It’s been so much fun.”

It was crunch time as crowds descended upon stores in Green Hills. Armed with gift lists and credit cards, shoppers made up for what’s been a difficult time in retail.

Devin Crawford Stores in Green Hills were crowded over the weekend as shoppers made last-minute purchases before the holiday.

“It has been amazing," said Carroll. "We’re so thankful and blessed for all of our customers and everybody. They’ve all been so amazing.”

Despite challenges like COVID, supply chain and worker shortages, holiday retail sales nationally are expected to grow as much as 11.5% over last year.

“In terms of sales, we’re definitely up from last year. People are feeling maybe a little bit safer economically, I think, than last year,” said owner of White’s Mercantile, Holly Williams. “I think people just kind of like to get out and be in brick and mortar. I mean, online sales are fast and easy but people seem to like to be getting out and seeing people again.”

Williams warned if you haven’t shopped yet, make sure to check store hours this week and, when possible, shop local.

“We’re ready, we’re ready for them to come shop. We want them to come see us so we can make them look good and feel good,” said Carroll.