Nashville Roads Included In List Of Worst Bottlenecks In U.S.

NASHVILLE, Tenn. - The American Transportation Research Institute released a list naming the country's 100 worst bottlenecks in the country, and Nashville is home to five of them.

Nashville's worst bottleneck is Interstate 24 at the 440 loop. It came in as 15 on the complete list.

"Were a medium size city; So to have five of our intersections included on your list how does that compare," asked NewsChannel 5's Rebecca Schliecher.

"Well certainly Nashville is a big hub for trucking activity and that's where this report is generated from its from gps data from over 800,000 commercial trucks we monitor from all over the country. Nashville is a standout. It's a lot like Houston, which is population-wise a bigger city than Nashville but has a similar number of top bottlenecks," said Rebecca Brewster.

Also making the list was I-65 at the 440 loop, I-40 at I-65 along the south loop, I-65 at Vietnam Vets

and I-65 at I-24, north of town in Bellshire.

