Nashville Rock Climbing Gym Gaining Popularity

NASHVILLE, Tenn. - If the cold temperatures have you climbing the walls, the Crag Nashville has a way you can stay warm and stay fit.

The new climbing gym has a program designed with New Year’s resolutions in mind. They’re calling it the "El Cap Challenge," named for the vertical rock formation found in Yosemite National Park.

“El Cap is just over 2,900 feet of actual vertical climbing,” said Ashley Roos, the program manager for the Crag Nashville.

The new gym has only been open a few weeks. She said the challenge was created as a way to excite climbers, both new and experienced.

Climbers will log their work on the walls, and in fitness classes, to reach the proverbial peak.

“So hopefully this gives them a different outlet and it something else they can do that’s not just the same monotonous because I think we start with good intentions and then we just kind of fizzled out,” she said.

So far, more than 40 people have signed up to take the challenge. For more information, click here.