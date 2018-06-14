Nashville's Game Point Cafe Encouraging Face-To-Face Play

Kristen Skovira
7:02 AM, Jun 14, 2018
7:02 AM, Jun 14, 2018

An East Nashville coffee shop, Game Point Cafe, is reducing screen time by encouraging face-to-face play.

Copyright 2018 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

NASHVILLE, Tenn. - An East Nashville coffee shop, Game Point Cafe, is reducing screen time by encouraging face-to-face play. 

"We thought it was a neat way to get people to interact outside their phones. To get the screens down and talk to each other face-to-face," said Richard Keuler, co-owner, Game Point Cafe. "The board game hobby itself has been increasing quite a bit the last few years seem like a great time to merge the two together."

Keuler partnered with Bongo East cafe's Bob Bernstein. 

There's a game library -- stocked with more than 400 classic, family, cooperative and strategic games for customers to play. Kueler says board games have come a long way since the days of Scrabble and Monopoly. 

But this is not just about fun and games. It's also about learning and life lessons. 

"[Players] learn strategy. They learn how to talk to adults. They learn even how to lose. You play enough games you're gonna lose."

Don't worry if you're new to a game. They even have "game coaches" that will teach you the rules so you can get to the good stuff. 

Copyright 2018 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Print this article Back to Top