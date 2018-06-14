Nashville's Game Point Cafe Encouraging Face-To-Face Play

NASHVILLE, Tenn. - An East Nashville coffee shop, Game Point Cafe, is reducing screen time by encouraging face-to-face play.

"We thought it was a neat way to get people to interact outside their phones. To get the screens down and talk to each other face-to-face," said Richard Keuler, co-owner, Game Point Cafe. "The board game hobby itself has been increasing quite a bit the last few years seem like a great time to merge the two together."

Keuler partnered with Bongo East cafe's Bob Bernstein.

There's a game library -- stocked with more than 400 classic, family, cooperative and strategic games for customers to play. Kueler says board games have come a long way since the days of Scrabble and Monopoly.

But this is not just about fun and games. It's also about learning and life lessons.

"[Players] learn strategy. They learn how to talk to adults. They learn even how to lose. You play enough games you're gonna lose."

Don't worry if you're new to a game. They even have "game coaches" that will teach you the rules so you can get to the good stuff.