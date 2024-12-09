Nashville Safe Surrender event draws 300+ to church for record expungement

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — Hundreds of people in Nashville now have a second chance after Metro Police held its annual Safe Surrender event over the weekend.

More than 300 people attended the event for help with the justice system. Over 670 expungements were processed over the two-day event compared to 275 expungements that were processed last year. In 2022, only 56 people came out.

Safe Surrender took place at the Galilee Missionary Baptist Church on Herman Street.

Men and women in Davidson County wanted on warrants for non-violent crimes, including failure to appear in court, were given a special opportunity to receive favorable consideration for surrendering and many were able to go home the same day.

The church turned into a courtroom, and attendees were able to speak with an attorney and appear before a judge from either the Criminal or General Sessions Courts.

Juvenile Court staff helped persons address outstanding child support issues, the Metro Action Commission took applications for utility payment assistance, and the Urban League came out to help with job placement.

"This is a real opportunity for persons to address outstanding warrant issues before the holidays and eliminate the family stress associated with knowing those warrants exist," Chief John Drake said.

