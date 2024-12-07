Nashville Safe Surrender helps one man move forward

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — We've all benefited from a second chance from time to time. For some in Nashville, a second chance can be just the thing they need to take a positive step forward.

On the surface Nashville's Safe Surrender program helps people get rid of their outstanding non-violent warrants but on a deeper level the program changes lives.

You can see the relief people feel when they walk out of the Galilee Baptist Church. With uncertainty Sebastian Stevens watched while others cheered.

"It took a weight off my shoulders that it did," said Stevens.

While he waited, Nashville's Chief of Police John Drake showed up.

"The main goal is to help people and realize that none of us are perfect people make mistakes but you should not be punished the rest of your life," said Drake.

While staff helped people with nonviolent felony and misdemeanor warrants, Sebastian didn't know what to expect.

"We went down and saw the judge and they gave me a zero balance," said Stevens. "I am able to move forward because it is like keep working harder because it will give you that chance to move forward."

He walked out with the same smile he saw on other people that left. Sebastian's story is just one of many to walk out of the Galilee church feeling the same way.

"One person I think had 14 warrants and walked out smiling," said Drake.

The Safe Surrender program continues at Galilee Baptist Church tomorrow from 8 a.m. until 2 p.m.

The Metro Action Commission will also be on hand to take applications for utility payment assistance and some members of the Urban League will be at the church hoping to help anyone looking for work.

Do you have more information about this story? You can email me at Kim/Rafferty@newschannel5.com.