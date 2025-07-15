Nashville salon owner seeks public's help after break-in caught on camera

NASHVILLE, Tenn (WTVF) — A Nashville hair salon owner is asking for the public's help after surveillance footage captured a suspect breaking into her business and stealing equipment.

Kitty Amy, owner of Fruition Salon on Belmont Boulevard, discovered the break-in occurred early Saturday morning when a shirtless man threw a rock through the front door, entered the business, and stole an iMac computer.

"I think another thing to consider is that just the cost of replacing that window in that door is also so expensive," Amy said. "When somebody comes in or vandalizes or breaks in or steals from a small business, you're not stealing from a faceless building or some random organization. It's a person, it's me. It's like an individual, or a couple of individuals who are behind every single small business, and, yeah, that's, I think, why it hurts so much."

The surveillance video shows the suspect was in and out of the salon within seconds.

Amy has owned the decades-old salon for just a year and a half and had recently replaced the stolen computer, which cost more than $1,000. She is now waiting for quotes to replace the damaged door.

Despite the incident, Amy says her neighbors have been supportive. She encourages people to continue supporting small businesses during challenging times.

Metro Police are investigating the break-in.

This story was reported on-air by a journalist and has been converted to this platform with the assistance of AI. Our editorial team verifies all reporting on all platforms for fairness and accuracy.