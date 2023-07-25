Nashville Save the Fairgrounds group holding rally to address next steps for landmark

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — What will happen with the Nashville Fairgrounds? In recent years, the future of the Nashville Fairgrounds Speedway has been uncertain. One group in the local community wants to save it.

On Tuesday, a Save the Fairgrounds rally and community meeting will be held to lay out potential next steps for the Speedway project. Organizers say this rally is to safeguard the future of what they say is a cherished landmark in Nashville.

Supporters of Save My Fairgrounds and the President of Bristol Motor Speedway, Jerry Caldwell, will be at the fairgrounds at 3:30 p.m. with a few racing legends to address what they say is an integral part of the Nashville Community. At 4 p.m. guest speakers and those racing legends will speak on hopes for next steps. This will happen right before a community meeting that starts at 5 p.m.

The community meeting is where the public will be able to comment in support or opposition of the speedway project. Some people who live near the fairgrounds are worried about noise and extra traffic in the area.

With everything that's happening on Tuesday, there's still not enough time for Metro Council to pass a deal that would have cemented a 30-year agreement with Bristol Motor Speedway to include renovations. The reason why is that it requires three votes, which would take some time.

A move to change requirements to get the deal done on time was deferred earlier this month meaning it's unlikely council can pass the racetrack deal during this council term unless a special meeting is called.

The rally and community meeting will be at Nashville Fairgrounds Speedway. Organizers say you should enter off Craighead Street at Gate 8, go through the tunnel and park in the infield of the Speedway.