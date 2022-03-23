Nashville SC announces local food partners at new stadium

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — Nashville SC is bringing some local flavor to the matchday experience at GEODIS Park.

The team announced Wednesday several local restaurants and food trucks would be featured at the new stadium.

The vendors include Daddy's Dogs, Central BBQ, Corner Pub, Prince's Hot Chicken, Rock'n Dough Pizza and Brewery and Chivanada.

Nashville’s stadium. Nashville’s food.



Introducing our local concession partners at @GEODISPark pic.twitter.com/XcxGhySUHV — Nashville SC (@NashvilleSC) March 23, 2022

Nashville SC's first game at GEODIS Park is scheduled for May 1.