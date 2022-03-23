Watch
News

Actions

Nashville SC announces local food partners at new stadium

SC8.jpg
WTVF
SC8.jpg
Posted at 3:16 PM, Mar 23, 2022
and last updated 2022-03-23 16:16:01-04

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — Nashville SC is bringing some local flavor to the matchday experience at GEODIS Park.

The team announced Wednesday several local restaurants and food trucks would be featured at the new stadium.

The vendors include Daddy's Dogs, Central BBQ, Corner Pub, Prince's Hot Chicken, Rock'n Dough Pizza and Brewery and Chivanada.

Nashville SC's first game at GEODIS Park is scheduled for May 1.

Copyright 2022 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
SkyMap 480x360

News

Learn more about SkyMap