Watch Now
News

Actions

Nashville SC hosting first blood drive on Thursday at Geodis Park

Recovered from COVID-19? Your plasma could be key to develop treatment for ill patients
Copyright 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved
Chris Carlson/AP
Sugin Quang donates at a blood drive hosted by the Richard Nixon Presidential Library to help meet the urgent demand for donations amid the coronavirus outbreak across the United States in Yorba Linda, Calif., Tuesday, March 31, 2020. (AP Photo/Chris Carlson)
Recovered from COVID-19? Your plasma could be key to develop treatment for ill patients
Posted at 11:13 AM, May 09, 2023
and last updated 2023-05-09 12:14:41-04

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — The Red Cross will be hosting a blood drive this week at Geodis Park from noon to 6 p.m.

Thursday's event is Nashville SC's first blood drive and the Red Cross is helping celebrate their 1-year since moving into Geodis! The drive will take place at the Central Security Office Entrance at 2226 Bransford Avenue Lot 9A.

You can schedule an appointment and enter the following sponsor code: NashvilleSoccerClub.

All donors will receive a $10 gift card by email to a merchant of your choice and a Nashville Soccer Club Flag and Red Cross swag!

Get NewsChannel 5 Now, wherever, whenever, always free.

Watch the live stream below, and download our apps on Roku, Apple TV, Amazon Fire TV and more. Click here to learn more.

Copyright 2023 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
SkyMap 480x360

News

Learn more about SkyMap