Nashville SC hosting first blood drive on Thursday at Geodis Park

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — The Red Cross will be hosting a blood drive this week at Geodis Park from noon to 6 p.m.

Thursday's event is Nashville SC's first blood drive and the Red Cross is helping celebrate their 1-year since moving into Geodis! The drive will take place at the Central Security Office Entrance at 2226 Bransford Avenue Lot 9A.

You can schedule an appointment and enter the following sponsor code: NashvilleSoccerClub.

All donors will receive a $10 gift card by email to a merchant of your choice and a Nashville Soccer Club Flag and Red Cross swag!