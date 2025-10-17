Nashville SC hosts Golden Roots Soccer Series, sharing the 'beautiful game' with Metro communities

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — Over the past 2 years, the Nashville Soccer Club has been teaching kids the game of soccer through its Golden Roots program.

"It's a wonderful experience for families and for youth who want to learn more about the beautiful game of soccer," said Nashville SC Head of Community Engagement, Brandon Hill. "It provides access for kids who want to learn how to play the game of soccer competitively, and we build neighborhood teams in conjunction with community partners."

For the last five weeks, these kids have been learning and developing their own soccer skills with the help of some Nashville SC players and former MLS stars.

"I mean, it all stems from teaching the fundamentals, but most importantly, being connected with the community. I think that's a very, very important part of the club," said Nashville SC ambassador, Jalil Anibaba.

"Our players come out and they mentor these kids for the course of a month, and every team has a player that serves as their coach and mentor," explained Hill.

"We try to instill some values in them, working together, being a team — trying to teach them the game that we love so much as well," added Nashville SC defender Josh Bauer.

And it all culminates with a big tournament at the end of the 5 weeks.

"We were working over the course of the last month to make sure that fundamentals of the game are all locked in so that they can have fun on tournament day. This is where it all comes together and everybody comes out to support, and we turn it all the way up with music, food, a full-on vibe, and again, it's all about the community," said Anibaba.

"Nashville SC, we're really big about supporting the community. It's one of our central priorities and one of our core passions," said Hill. "What better way than using the game of soccer as a hook to bring people together."

The Golden Roots Soccer Series operates twice a year at all five of the Nashville SC community mini-pitches, which provide safe places to play soccer across the city.

