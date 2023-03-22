Nashville SC hosts signing day for second Special Olympics Unified Team

NASHVILLE, Tenn. — Nashville SC is hosting a signing day for the club’s 2023 Special Olympics Unified Team on Wednesday. It marks the second year in a row the club has formed a team that focuses on social inclusion.

The second Unified Team will sign their contracts today at 5 p.m. and get right to work.

It’s made up of more than a dozen players, some of which are Special Olympics athletes and the others are their Unified partners, those without intellectual disabilities.

Nashville SC General Manager Mike Jacobs and several SC players will be on hand as the new team gets their jerseys later today and heads to the pitch for group photos and training.

The team will play three games throughout the season. Two of those will be at home. A schedule will be posted at a later date.