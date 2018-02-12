Nashville SC League Home Opener Moved To Nissan Stadium
NASHVILLE, Tenn. - Because of such a high demand for tickets, the Nashville Soccer Club announced its first United Soccer League home match will be moved to Nissan Stadium.
The game was set for March 24 at 5 p.m. at First Tennessee State Park. Yet, the demand for tickets in last week's game was so high that officials moved it to Nissan.
“We saw the incredible passion and support of our fans in our preseason exhibition last
Saturday,” said Nashville SC CEO Court Jeske.
With the announcement, Nashville SC launched its “Drive to Nissan” campaign to make certain every fan will be able to witness the club’s first regular season game in history. Tickets to the game will be available on February 20 starting at $15.
“We are excited to host Nashville SC’s first regular season game in March,” said Bob Flynn,
Titans VP of Facilities and Game Day Operations. “We have hosted a number of world class
soccer teams at Nissan Stadium through the years and we are thrilled to finally be able to host
Nashville’s team. It should be a fun atmosphere to kick off their inaugural regular season.”
The game will be the first soccer game played at Nissan Stadium since two international events
last July. Together, the CONCACAF Gold Cup and International Champions Cup saw over
100,000 soccer fans packed into Nissan Stadium.