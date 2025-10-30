Nashville SC partners with Second Harvest Food Bank for food drive on Saturday

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — On Saturday, November 1, more than 121,000 families in Middle Tennessee are set to lose their SNAP benefits due to the government shutdown.
Along with the NewsChannel 5 partnership, Nashville SC is partnering with Second Harvest Food Bank of Middle Tennessee for a food drive on Saturday ahead of their playoff match against Inter Miami CF.
Fans can drop off non-perishable donations in bins located at Gates A-G at Geodis Park on Saturday. Second Harvest has requested the following items:
- Peanut Butter
- Canned chicken & tuna
- Canned vegetables & fruit
- Pasta, cereal, rice
You can also access the donation link here.
If you need help getting food - Second Harvest has an easy to use food finder on their website. You can find it here.
If you'd like to volunteer to help pack or sort food - you can do that too. Here's a link to volunteer just click here!
